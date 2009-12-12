CHENNAI: Legalising prostitution would result in more mafias entering the sex industry and it will denigrate the value of women as she would be reduced to a sex object, warn sex workers.

“Prostitution is a form of violence against women, not a job. Legalising it would only denigrate the value of women in the labour force as they would become mere sex objects,” says Zubeda, a sex worker.

Reacting to Wednesday’s Supreme Court observation that prostitution should be legalised if the government cannot curb it, many sex workers said they believe that the move would backfire.

“If it is legalised, it will be a lucrative investment for madam, pimps and brokers.

They will earn more, not us,” says Shanti, another sex worker from Chennai. “We are from poor households and our neighbourhood doesn’t know we are into the world’s oldest profession.

Once it comes to light then we have to live with the tag for life resulting in social ostracisation.

This would also affect our children,” the mother of two adds.

According to ICWO founder secretary A J Hariharan, “Sex trade in Tamil Nadu is camouflaged and if it is visible, it will further stigmatise the sex workers.” He did not rule out the role of mafia in the business and said more will enter the trade and take it as an investment opportunity thus resulting in more instances of women being exploited.

While the court observed that prostitution cannot be curbed by punitive measures, Hemalatha, another one who is in the field, feels the State should work on improving the lives of people living below poverty line to curb prostitution. “Nobody chooses this profession. It is poverty, hunger and better education for children that force us into the trade,” she says. Legalising prostitution will also prove dangerous for children. “The child sex industry will thrive with tourists flocking to India and the victims will get younger and younger,” says Hemalatha.

A Bill to amend the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act was moved in 2006 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Even a new law has been proposed. But “this Bill is only at the discussion level,” says Hariharan.