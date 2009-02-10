CHENNAI: Nearly 40 per cent cases of irregular migration from India are related to Tamil Nadu, with seven coastal districts in the State topping the list, according to a study conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The UNODC report on ‘Smuggling of migrants from Tamil Nadu to Europe and in particular to UK’ was released by State Chief Secretary K S Sripathi here on Monday.

A growing number of youth from the State, particularly from the rural areas of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Tiruchy and Namakkal districts, attempted irregular migration to 35 countries, including Italy, Spain and France, every year, the report said. But UK was the most favoured destination in Europe.

While high unemployment rate was the main reason, the illegal migrants - mostly poorly educated young men from agricultural families - believed that the migration held better prospects.

However, many of them became victims of dubious acts of agents and suffered exploitation and deportation.

The study recommended independent legislation to check smuggling of migrants and close monitoring of application of visas from identified areas.

Describing illegal migration as a human problem caused by lack of social security, Sripathi said the State Government had implemented Central welfare programmes, such as old age pension scheme for destitute women and old widows and the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) for youth in the State.

Three districts in the State won awards for the successful implementation of NREGA.

Pointing to the large presence of Indians abroad, he said their requirements must be taken note of and visa norms relaxed to allow migration of unskilled workers, such as cooks.

He stressed the need to educate passport applicants on the perils of illegal migration.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, Mike Connor said while his country welcomed legitimate travellers from India, illegal migrants faced physical threat to their lives, exploitation and poor working conditions.

As the problem of illegal migration could not be dealt with by one country, the responsibility and solutions must be shared, he said.

He lauded the State police and the Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs for taking effective steps to curb the menace.

Director-General of Police K P Jain said 316 cases of illegal migration were detected in 2008. This really did not reflect the ground situation as many cases went undetected.

Earlier, former consultant of UNODC K C Saha made a presentation of highlights of the report.

George Mathew, director, Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi, which collaborated on the project, stressed the need for panchayats to spread awareness at the grassroots level on illegal migration.

