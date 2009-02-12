TIRUCHY: Pragyan 2009, the annual science and technology festival of National Institute of Technology - Tiruchy (NITT), that will take off on Thursday, promises to be a grand affair. The technical festival that will extend over four days will attract students from all over the country and even across the borders.

Pragyan 2009 boasts of a line of eminent luminaries, including John C Mather of Goddard Space Research Centre, NASA, Josh Bongard, a pioneer in the field of robotics, Kalyan Bannerjee of Mind Tree, Loren Acton, an astronaut, Peter Norwig, Director of Research, Google, Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Director of Arthur D Lit tle and Dr Ashok Rao, an expert in energy conversion technology.

The sponsors of the event include The New Indian Express Group and BEML.

Pragyan took birth in 2005 with a view to providing a platform for students to compete with the brightest minds and exhibit their technical prowess. It is one of the two annual festivals held in NITT, the other being ‘Festember, a cultural event’.