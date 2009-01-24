Madurai MP denied entry in Uthapuram

USILAMPATTI: Madurai MP P Mohan of Communist Party of India (Marxist) was prevented from entering Uthapuram village here on grounds of law and order situation on Friday. He was on his way to the village to meet Dalits.

The district administration had earlier demolished the ‘wall of untouchability’ in the village and opened a road for Dalits of the village, across the colony of other castes. But the road was now cluttered with stones and water pipes and no development activities as promised by the government had started in the village.

The CPM had called for an agitation to condemn this failure of the government but it was called off at the last minute. MP Mohan and Sampath, state convener of Untouchability Eradication Front were proceeding to Uthapuram in order to explain the reason for this change.

But as they reached near Thevar College, Usilampatti DSP Ganesan stopped them and told them that they could not proceed as it might lead to law and order problem.

They were then taken to the office of the RDO and higher officials were informed.

It was decided that the MP and Sampath would meet the people of Uthapuram at the office of the RDO.