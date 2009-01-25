CHENNAI: Chief Minister M Karunanidhi said the DMK would decide the next course of action on the crisis in Sri Lanka at the party’s general council meeting on February 15.

Speaking at a function organised by the Sanga Tamil Peravai to thank him on declaring the first day of the Tamil month Thai as the Tamil New Year, Karunanidhi said the DMK general council meeting would deliberate on the issue and shape up an action plan.