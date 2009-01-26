Tension as farmer dies after surgery

CUDDALORE: Tension gripped Cuddalore on Sunday following the death of a farmer, allegedly due to negligence of doctors in a private hospital. Over 200 local residents staged a demonstration and demanded arrest of the doctors.

Adalarasu (39) of CN Palayam said that Venkatesan (42) of the same village was proceeding to his house on a two-wheeler on August 4, last year. He was run over by a bus at Paalur village. Venkatesan sustained injuries and was admitted to Valli Vilas hospital in Cuddalore. He suffered major fracture in the right leg. Doctors had treated him with fixing a steel rod in the leg.

However, Venkatesan had faced serious hardship during walking. A month ago, he felt excruciating pain in the leg and consulted surgeon S Kannan. He had advised Venkatesan to undergo an operation and remove the damaged rod. On Saturday, he was admitted to Valli Vilas hospital.

A Krishnamurthi, anaesthetist, had administered anaesthesia and Kannan conducted surgery at 9 pm on Saturday. Following this, the condition of Venkatesan became worse and he died.

Relatives and local residents alleged that Venkatesan died due to negligence of the surgeon and anaesthetist. A local resident, Shanmugam, alleged that the doctors had conducted surgery after attending a party on the hospital premises. Rubbishing the allegation, Kannan stated that a massive cardiac arrest has caused the death. He was declared dead by the doctors at 4.30 am on Sunday.

More than 200 persons have assembled at the hospital and raised slogans against the doctors. Nellikuppam MLA Saba Rajendran and others held discussion with the agitators. Later, Kannan extended a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to V Sulochana, wife of the deceased. Following this, the local residents dispersed.