CHENNAI: Federation of People’s Rights organizer Pazha Nedumaran on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for not meeting the striking trainee doctors to resolve the issue.

In a statement here, Nedumaran wondered how the Chief Minister who found sufficient time for attending muhurats of new films, had no time for meeting the striking trainee doctors.

He said the condition of the Chief Minister that the trainee doctors should give up their strike before coming for talks was inappropriate.

Due to this, thousands of patients had been affected.