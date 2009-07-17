COIMBATORE: With several parts of the Nilgiris district receiving heavy rains continuously for the past one week, district administration declared holiday for schools on Thursday and Friday.

A huge tree fell on Gudalur-Mysore Road due to strong winds and rains. Highways and Fire Service personnel struggled for many hours to remove the tree and clear the traffic. As trees fell on electric lines, Gudalur and Pandalur taluks of the Nilgiris district have plunged into darkness for the last two days.

Flood waters entered many residential colonies and revenue officials evacuated families from low-lying areas to safe places in Gudalur. A temple at Vedanvayal near Gudalur was submerged. District Collector Anandarao Patel visited the rain-affected areas in Gudalur and Pandalur and in structed the officials to arrange food and essential services to the evacuated people.

The tourist town of Ooty also plunged into darkness as trees fell on power lines snapping wires. Water supply was also affected in the town for two days.

Sources from district administration said that Nilgiris Member of Parliament and Union Minister for Information Technology A Raja would visit the affected areas in a day or two.