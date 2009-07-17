Postgraduate students and house surgeons were resolute till Wednesday that they wanted the CM to hold talks with them, but withdrew the strike on Thur

CHENNAI: In a sudden decision triggered by unknown factors, medical students withdrew their strike and returned to duty on Thursday evening, after a talk with Health Minister M R K Pannerselvam who promised them an appointment with the Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on Friday.

The strike entered its 16th day on Thursday.

The postgraduate students and house surgeons, even after more than 30 of them were hospitalised after their fast, were resolute till Wednesday that they would not withdraw the strike unless the Chief Minister held talks with them. However, by noon on Thursday, they had a talk with Pannerselvam who promised them an appointment with the Chief Minister to be followed by an announcement of a hike in stipend on Friday.

Dr Murugesh, an office-bearer of the students association, said he believed that the Chief Minister would agree to their demands.

The house surgeons have been demanding a stipend hike of Rs 10,000 after the stipend was hiked recently from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000. The PG students have been demanding a stipend hike from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, an advertisement in the regional newspapers by the State Government on Thursday appealing to the agitating students, clearly missed mentioning a major chunk of the agitators, the PG interns. Rather, it only addressed the house surgeons. The statement also only spoke of states that have a lower stipend than Tamil Nadu.

Stipend details of Delhi (Rs 5,700), Orissa (Rs 5,000), Rajasthan (Rs 5,000), Punjab (Rs 4,500) and Haryana (Rs 4,500) were mentioned in the statement, but medicos say that in West Bengal, the amount ranges from Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000.