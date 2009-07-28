SALEM: The Mettur dam is all set to be opened on Tuesday for the Cauvery delta irrigation. The opening is scheduled at 6 pm.

Salem Collector J Chandrakumar will preside over the opening ceremony while Minister for Agriculture Veerapandi S Arumugam will press the button to lift the sluices. Rigmarole of rituals will precede the customary opening ceremony. A special pooja will be performed at the Muniappan temple located on the left bank of the main outlet channel.

Starting from an initial release of 5,000 cusecs, the outflow will be stepped up to 15,000 cusecs. With opening of the dam, the hydro-electric power stations will also be simultaneously activated. The opening has been delayed by 36 days from the customary opening day on June 12 as the storage position and inflows were low.

As the southwest monsoon continued to play truant, the commencement of irrigation season was delayed. The minimum water level needed to open the dam is 90 feet but the level and storage remained low till July 13.