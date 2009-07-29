VELLORE: Kill the ‘killer instinct’ and take a humane approach in dealing with professional issues. That would make your life and that of your organisation’s easier.

This was the advice given by Aditya Sinha, Editor-in-Chief, The New Indian Express, to a large gathering of students of management at VIT University on Tuesday. Delivering the Advocate V C Rajagopalachariar Memorial Lecture organised by the VIT Business School, on the theme ‘Management and Media’, he appealed to the graduates not to be aggressive with their colleagues and not to monetise everything.

“Business schools should try to impart techniques to tackle business situations with a humane approach,” he said. During the floor discussion, he ag­reed that there was no formula that could define how much was ‘humane work’. “There are ways to reach targets without resorting to shortcuts,” he said adding that money alone cannot decide business achievement.

“One has to balance the business priority and achieving the same without giving room for the killer instinct,” he added. Sinha also felt that newspapers should remain neutral since they played a crucial role in democracy. They should not seek government’s help to bale them out, he added. Pro-Chancellor G V Selvam said he wanted youngsters to take up law as their the profession to fight for social causes.