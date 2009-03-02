CHENNAI: There is hardly a man to be seen in Sadras, a village near Kalpakkam, about 60 km from Chennai.

On street after street, busy women bustle along picking children up from schools, shopping, going to the bank and running households. The only males you will find are the very old or the very young; the rest have migrated for work abroad.

The scene is similar in Pudupattinam, another village nearby, and in many villages in this region of Kalpakkam.

A scarcity of jobs and the lure of high pay abroad have attracted men from nearly every family, leaving behind women and children.

“We are the kings here,’’ laughs D Rajeshwari who has been raising three children practically on her own for about 12 years now. On the surface things seem good: big, painted houses intersperse shacks; televisions and English-medium schools for children are the norm. But life for the ‘kings’ is not quite easy.

With husbands away for two to three years at a time and only occasional month-long holidays, the task of managing the family falls entirely on the spouse. The distance only adds complications.

“My husband did not even know I had given birth to our first child for 15 days after the birth,’’ informs R Meena, with a wan smile. By the time they come on leave, the child is about three years old and does not recognise the father. Cases of children calling their fathers ‘uncle’; being wary of affection; and even refusing to go near them abound in these villages. “My son is 14 now and does not speak to his father.

He feels he does not even know him as he was never around,’’ says another mother. Relations between the husband and wife too get strained over the years. “We talk once a week on the phone but that is hardly enough year after year,’’ says P Shanthi. Some of these spouses also have to hold down a job, contend with in-laws and put up with rumours circulating the village.

“It is very difficult for them,’’ says Vasuki J, of the Arunodhaya Migrants Initiatives, an NGO that works in the area. “If a woman whose husband is abroad is seen well dressed late in the evening, gossip begins of her having loose morals. Woman are not allowed to go out anywhere except for essential work. The husband is called and asked for permission even if the wife wants to go to a friend’s place,’’ she says.

On top of this, they are the ones repaying the debts their husbands incurred.

“When the husbands leave, they do so as debtors leaving their spouses to support families and pay off the loan every month,’’ says Professor Bernard D’Sami, co-coordinator of Arunodhaya.

And yet, strong and independent, the women forge on, their sole aim to create a better life. “The only time we really miss the men,’’ says Meena, “is when we have to pull gas cylinders into the house. That’s when they’re needed!’’