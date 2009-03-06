CHENNAI: PMK has already obtained police permission to organise a protest fast on March 10 in front of the Chepauk guesthouse, where AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa had planned to sit on a fast on the same day.

Though both the PMK and AIADMK agitations are for the same cause - to protect the Sri Lankan Tamils from the Sri Lankan Army attack.

Since the parties are on different sides of the political divide, as of now, Jayalalithaa will have to go for a change in date unless the PMK give up the venue.

“There is no other venue available in the city for holding protests and it is for the two parties to adjust,” said a senior police officer.

However, if speculation in some sections of the media turn out to be true - that the PMK will announce its decision to breakaway from the Congress-led UPA at the Centre and join hands with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha elections on February 7 at a meeting it is organising in suburban Pallavaram, Chepauk might even turn out to be the venue for the new allies to have their maiden public appearance together.