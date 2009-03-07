CHENNAI: Small and micro industries have urged the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to ensure uninterrupted power supply for at least five days a week so that their units can run hassle-free. In turn, the industries have come forward to go for a two-day power holiday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, honorary secretary, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA), K Gopalakrishnan, said the association had given a representation to the TNEB last week seeking continuous power supply for five days a week.

“Unannounced power cuts especially in the past 15 to 20 days have severely affected the small units,” he said. Outages occur so unexpectedly that it was almost impossible to plan production programmes and stick to it, he said.

Hence, it was important that the Board ensures a minimum schedule of uninterrupted power during the week. ‘In a week, if power is supplied without hiccups for five days, small units are ready to shut down for the remaining two days.’ The small industries have been going through a tough phase due to the power crisis, the TANSTIA official pointed out.

Peak hour restriction between 6 pm and 9 pm was causing serious hindrance to the business. The penalty charges in usage of power have brought the cost of energy per unit to Rs 11and this was ‘exorbitant’ for small units, he said.

‘We hope the government will understand our problem and come forward to salvage the hundreds of thousands of small and micro industries,’ Gopalakrishnan said. When contacted, chairman of TNEB, C P Singh, said he was ‘looking into the issue.’