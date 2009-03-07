CHENNAI: Janata Party president Subramanian Swamy on Friday hailed the Srikrishna Committee’s findings on the violent incidents that took place in Madras High Court complex on February 19.

“The committee has judiciously considered all facts and come to the conclusion that the incidents of violence in the High Court on February 17 and 19 were caused first by a handful of lawyers,” Swamy said in a statement here. The committee had found the lawyers’s guilty of unprofessional misconduct and, therefore, they ought to have been punished under Section 34 of the Advocates Act. “I feel personally vindicated by the factual narration in the Srikrishna report of the egg-throwing incident when I went to court on February 17,” he said.

Swamy said the senior advocates of the Madras High Court must resume work on Monday and, if they could not, then the State government must seek permission from the Chief Justice to provide adequate protection to all lawyers who want to resume work in courts.

CPM APPEALS TO CM: CPM state secretary N Varadarajan has said that the government should take steps to resume the normal functioning of the courts. In a statement, he said Chief Minister M Karunanidhi should not shirk his responsibility as he was handling the home portfolio. “The Chief Minister should take steps to ensure the smooth functioning of the courts and build public confidence on the judicial system,” he said.