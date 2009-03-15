ARIYALUR: The much-awaited jallikattu that was held in Tirumanur resulted in an elderly person being fatally knocked down by a bull while 80 persons sustained injuries.

Despite a ban on organising jallikattu in the State, Ariyalur MLA P Amaramurthy had approached the Supreme Court and succeeded in obtaining permission to hold the event. Subsequently, more than 300 bulls from the nearby areas including Tiruthuraipoondi and Pullambadi took part in the event, inaugurated by Amaramurthy.

Earlier, the District Collector Anil Meshram supervised the work of smearing the horns of the beasts with antiseptic lotion. A team of police led by SP Najmul Hoda looked after the security arrangements. Festival committee members , , Kannan, Bhaskar, Rajeswari Kannan and others participated.

The District Collector had earlier indicated that a seven- foot high barricade be set up for the observers. Since the barricade did not comply with the norms, there was some delay as the barricade had to be restructured.

Check on insurance for bull tamers: Bench

An insurance company was directed by the Madurai Bench of the High Court on Saturday to check on provisions to provide accident insurance cover for bull tamers participating in the ‘jallikattu’. A Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice H L Gokhale and F M Ibrahim Kalifulla issued the directive while hearing a petition by P Rajasekaran, president of the festival committee of Srimuppuliswamy temple in Chakkudi, near Madurai, seeking permission to conduct ‘jallikattu’ for the festival.