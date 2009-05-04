COONOOR: Arising from recent huge losses due to hailstorm, Nilgiri planters are considering to import machines to break hailstones into smithereens and convert them into useful rains. The unusual hailstorms in different parts of the Nilgiris in the last fortnight have caused crores of rupees losses to growers.

“We understand that machinery is available in the Netherlands which can be used to break the hailstones. Radar helps to sense the arrival of hailstorms. Necessary action can therefore be taken to protect plantations from the huge damage. Planters are gathering more information about importing such machinery and using in plantations,” Balaji Rao, managing director, Devarshola Tea Estate and Factory, told The New Indian Express on Friday.

“We do not suffer from hailstorm regularly, but considering the losses we have incurred in terms of green leaf shedding and puncturing as also wage loss for shear plucking and discarding the leaves to maintain the plucking table, insurance seems a necessity,” he pointed out.

e-auction for tea

From next week, the entire auctions of the Coonoor Tea Trade Association will be conducted via electronic mode, auction sources told The New Indian Express on Friday. Until now, a portion equivalent to some 10 per cent of each brokers’ catalogue has been sold through e-auction. The balance is sold by the traditional outcry manual system.