CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said the DMK-Congress alliance would face a rout in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the State.

At a press conference here, Naidu said the public mood was against the DMK because of its failure to control prices, ensure power supply to farmers and, above all, to use its influence at the Centre to mitigate the sufferings of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

“The DMK is a partner in the UPA government at the Centre. The remote control is with Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Yet, he did not use it effectively to solve the plight of the Lankan Tamils.”

Accusing the Centre of mishandling the issue, he said neither the visits of Foreign Minister Pranab Mukherjee and National Security Adviser M K Narayanan to Lanka nor CM’s fast and bandh call yielded any result.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he was concerned about the Tamils, Naidu, who is the party’s election in-charge for the southern States, demanded to know what the Centre had done to halt the war in the island nation.

To a question, Naidu said that the NDA would get a clear majority.

Earlier, speaking in Tiruchy, Naidu stated that if the BJP was voted to power, work would be initiated to ensure the dignity of the Lankan Tamils and procure their rights from the Lankan government.

Uma Bharti’s campaign

Bharatiya Janashakti Party leader Uma Bharti will campaign for BJP South Chennai candidate La Ganesan at 9 am at Dasarathapuram in Vadapalani. She will also address a press conference.