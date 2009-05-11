CHENNAI: In an emotive display of love and affection for the young cadre, AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa on Sunday sang some unforgettable MGR numbers and assured them that she would take care of them and nurture them so that they could occupy high positions.

Sending thousands of cadre into rapture, she said she had herself become young after visiting lakhs of young party workers during elections meetings and a youthful urge was surging forth in her to work even more for the party and cadre.

Addressing an election meeting in T Nagar in support of party candidate Chitlapakkam Rajendran, she said youth was a lovely, carefree and fearless phase in one’s life.

Singing the first few lines of MGR’s 'Nalla Nalla Pillaigalai Nambi', Jayalalithaa said India was dependent on young people as 40 per cent of the population comprised youth. She also recited the MGR hit 'Naan Aanayittal Adu Nadanduvittal'.

Singing 'Enda Kuzhandayum', that speaks of a mother’s importance, Jayalalithaa said she would be the teacher, leader and mother of the party cadre. Finally, she welcomed all new party workers with the 'Oli Padaitha Kanninay vaa vaa vaa intonation'.