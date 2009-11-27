ERODE: Tamil Nadu Nadar Peravai will contest 60 seats in the 2011 Assembly polls and campaign against the DMK, if the government failed to permit farmers tap toddy and sell it locally, said Peravai state president.

After attending the Peravai meeting here on Thursday, N R Danabalan told reporters that the Peravai was hoping that the Justice V K Sivasubramaniam Committee, appointed to study the problems faced by tree climbers, would recommend in the farmers’ favour. The committee has almost completed its inquiry, he noted adding that if the report was against farmers’ wishes, the Peravai would hold a state-level meet in Chennai on January 21, inviting all political party leaders to decide on launching the toddy tapping stir afresh,” he said. “If the Chief Minister allows farmers to tap toddy, the peravai and its political wing Dravida Makkal Congress would fully support the DMK in the next Assembly elections. Otherwise, it would field candidates in 60 seats and work against the DMK,” he said. On by-elections to Tiruchendur and Vandavasi Assembly segments, Danabalan said the Peravai executive would meet in Thoothukudi on November 29 to take a decision.