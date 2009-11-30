NAGERCOIL: Search is on for the miscreants responsible for the bomb blast, which occurred at a CSI church near Nagercoil on Sunday.

Amirtharaj, a worker of the CSI church at Thammathukonam near Nagercoil, was shocked to see cracks on the walls of the priests’ dressing room in the church, when he came to clean the church for Sunday service.

He found the walls on both sides damaged and remnants of explosives scattered.

He informed church secretary Jeyasingh and committee members and later it was reported to Rajakkamangalam police, who conducted enquiries.

Rt Rev G Devakadaksham, CSI Bishop Kanyakumari, told reporters that action should be taken against the persons involved in the blast and police should ensure protection to places of worship as Christmas was fast approaching.