KARAIKAL: Karaikal would get a medical college and a National Institute of Technology (NIT) soon, Union Minister of State for Planning V Narayanaswamy told reporters on Saturday. He said various steps had been taken to make the district a educational hub. He pointed out that Union Human Resources Minister Kapil Sibal would soon visit Karaikal to lay the foundation for the proposed NIT.

Stating that the Centre was planning to establish 2,500 model schools across the country, he said one such school would be established at Karaikal.

“In addition, a Kendriya Vidyalaya will also start functioning here from next academic year. About Rs 20 crore has been allotted to set up a branch of the Pondicherry Central University at Karaikal,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the ongoing Karaikal-Nagore broad gauge work would be completed before June, next.

“I have written to the Union Railway Minister to erect a new BG line between Karaikal and Mayiladuthurai via Tirunallar and Peralam. Also, Prime Minister has promised to look into the issue of granting statehood for Puducherry,” the minister noted.