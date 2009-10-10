ERODE: Tamil Nadu Government has decided to recruit 12,000 teachers, including 1,000 post-graduate teachers, this year, state School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu has said.

The recruitment for the government schools would be made through the Teachers Recruitment Board, he said at a function held by the Sakthi Devi Trust, a social service wing of spices manufacturer Sakthi Masala, here last night.

Stating that the aim of the government was to provide quality education to all, he said the state was spending Rs 1,000 crore annually towards education, which he claimed was higher than the amount spent by other states.

He said the syllabus for the proposed equitable system of education (samacheer kalvi), to be implemented from next academic year, would be prepared transparently with the participation of the public.