Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Shortfalls in government health cover scheme’

ERODE: The government staff health insurance scheme has many shortfalls which could lead to several corrupt practices in future, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) state gen

Published: 11th October 2009 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

ERODE: The government staff health insurance scheme has many shortfalls which could lead to several corrupt practices in future, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) state general secretary K Rajkumar.

Talking to Express here on Saturday, he said the government is deducting Rs 50 each per month from the salary of over 16 lakh staff to help a staff’s family get a maximum of Rs 2 lakh health assurance benefit for two years.

“As per the CM’s stand, the private insurance firm suffered over Rs 50-crore loss last year by implementing the scheme. If the loss continues, the firm would withdraw from the scheme, raising doubts over continuation of the scheme,” he said. Under the scheme, the hospitals in different towns collect different fees. “They reduce the fees, if one bargains over it. Such process would incite corruption’’, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp