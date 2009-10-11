‘Shortfalls in government health cover scheme’

ERODE: The government staff health insurance scheme has many shortfalls which could lead to several corrupt practices in future, said Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association (TNROA) state general secretary K Rajkumar.

Talking to Express here on Saturday, he said the government is deducting Rs 50 each per month from the salary of over 16 lakh staff to help a staff’s family get a maximum of Rs 2 lakh health assurance benefit for two years.

“As per the CM’s stand, the private insurance firm suffered over Rs 50-crore loss last year by implementing the scheme. If the loss continues, the firm would withdraw from the scheme, raising doubts over continuation of the scheme,” he said. Under the scheme, the hospitals in different towns collect different fees. “They reduce the fees, if one bargains over it. Such process would incite corruption’’, he said.