HR abuse in IDP camps: Congress MP

THIRUMANGALAM: Human rights violation against Tamils in the Lankan army camps cannot be denied, Congress MP N S V Chithan, a member of the MPs delegation to Sri Lanka, said here on Thursday.

He told reporters that every member of the delegation went with a feeling of depression but had returned with satisfaction.

They held discussions with repre sentatives of political parties there and they were told that Tamils were being tortured at the refugee camps.

From Colombo, they proceeded to Jaffna and Vavuniya. There was no denying the fact that the human rights of the inmates had been violated, he said. The Lankan government was apprehensive that if all the inmates in the camps were set free, militancy would surface again. President Rajapakasa’s brother assured him that 58,000 inmates would be released within 15 days and all the refugees will be resettled in their native places before December 31, this year.