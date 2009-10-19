In Uthankarai block of Krishnagiri district, quarry workers think that sending their baby girls straight to God is better than giving them for adoption. The women, for whom, apart from arduous physical labour, sexual abuse is also part of their life, do not want their daughters to go through the same problems they face in their daily lives.

In Reddipetti and Chenappanayakanur village in Uthankarai, female literacy rate is only 20 per cent. Also, the school drop out rate among females in this area is very high.

Karunamurthy of Help for Education and Learning project, an NGO, has been working among the women in Uthankarai for some time now. “The male-female sex ratio is dropping here. A study undertaken by Campaign Against Sex-selection Abortion (CASA) in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts in 2005 has found that there were only 826 females per 1,000 males,” he says.

In other parts of Krishnagiri district, female infanticide is common among caste Hindus.

Kesavaraj from the Association for Rural and Community Development says, “ Things here have improved now. Some 15 years the situation was very different. The Cradle Baby Scheme has brought in this change. Still, the mindset that a girl child is a burden to the family prevails here. They generally allow the first two children to survive. But if the third child is also a girl, she will not be allowed to survive, instead will be put to sleep.” The reason cited for such practices are dowry. Apart from the traditional demands for various things, a motorbike for the groom is a new phenomenon in this locality.