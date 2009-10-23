THOOTHUKUDI: The proposed Indian Coast Guard (ICG) air station in Thoothukudi has all the potential to catapult it into the elite group of defence hubs in the country.

Presently, ICG and Naval aircraft in this stretch of Tamil Nadu use air bases at Ramanathapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore, Kochi and Chennai. Once the project here is completed, ICG aircraft would be able to use the air station here as a key base because this coastal stretch is considered strategically important. It is believed that the proposed air station would give an edge to the ICG in south. Sources said that talks were already on to set up the air station near the Thoothukudi airport. Once it is operational, it would become the second ICG air station in TN.

Besides, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has already proposed a full-fledged fighter base at Kayathar in the district. The IAF has held talks with the district administration about a World War II airfield at Kayathar. The British built this airfield in 1936 and the runway is said to be in good condition.

The Kayathar airbase, when operational, would be the southernmost fighter base in the country and would enhance the capability to defend the southern strip. Kayathar would be able to station SU-30s and other multi-role combat aircraft and could be the southern Air Command’s principal base.

The proposed ICG and IAF air stations, when operational, would play a crucial role in the security of the nation. As this part of TN has some of the critical facilities like the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant and zirconium plant, the move is sure boost the defence.