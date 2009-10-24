CHENNAI: S Charles Dinakaran Daniel, head constable of the Tamil Nadu Special Police II Battalion, Avadi, Chennai, has successfully completed research studies on a topic Performance of Tamil Nadu Special Police - A Study in Madurai Kamaraj University. Governor Surjit Singh Barnala conferred him with the degree doctor of Philosophy recently. In five years of rigorous training, Charles suggested the police department through his research to improve the training period of the Tamil Nadu special police.

Daniel told Express that over the period of time, the training imparted to the battalion has reduced to four months. Earlier, the battalion would be given a one-year rigorous training, he said.

He said the department should make one-year compulsory training and separate battalion should be trained on VIP security.

Charles, who joined the Tamil Nadu Special Police after completing Standard 12 in 1994, had completed his MA through Annamalai Open University. He registered for M.Phil in Kamaraj University with the public administration department and completed M.Phil on the performance of single battalion of the TN Special Police. He took three months leave to complete his PhD and thanked all the senior officials in the department.