ERODE: The CB-CID are searching for former handlooms minister and Erode MLA, N K K P Raja and have strengthened their vigil at his farm house in Kanchikoil.

“The police have already registered cases against Raja and others under eight sections of the IPC. Although they camped near another house at Kavundapadi on Sunday night, they could not find him,” sources said. “The police are also closely monitoring his cable TV office at Erode,” they said.

He had earlier obtained an anticipatory bail when the CB-CID filed a charge­sheet in a land grabbing case in Perundurai court last August. While granting bail, the HC had laid down the condition that he should not threaten the witnesses as his name figures as the 14th among the 30 accused in the case, almost all of them his supporters.

However, he reportedly invited Sivabalan to his farm house at Kanchikoil on October 21 and assaulted him ruthlessly. Sivabalan had deposed before the Bhavani judicial magistrate court last July that Raja’s men had kidnapped him and kept him in their custody at Bangalore. Following the attack on Sivabalan, Raja got himself admitted in a private hospital to divert the attention of the police. Raja also alleged that Sivabalan and his friend Selvakumar had attacked him, his second wife Uma and two others with an aruval.

Party sources, on condition of anonymity, are presuming that the HC will deny a bail to Raja.

The DMK high comm­and expelled Raja from the primary membership of the party and from the party’s district secretary’s post on Sunday.

Meanwhile, N K K Periyasamy, who has been appointed as district in charge of the party by the DMK high command in place of his son, refused to comment on Raja’s expulsion.

“Son and party are different... If you have any questions, ask the party high command,” was his response.