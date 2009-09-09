COIMBATORE: Students of CBM college in the city, have asked the college management to return the capitation fees collected after demand for better classrooms has not been met.

The college has been in a state of turmoil due to the student protest for adequate infrastructure and a sudden indefinite closure.

In August, the college was indefinitely closed as the students and staff demanded better infrastructure for government-aided courses. Classes were being conducted on the verandah due to a lack of rooms.