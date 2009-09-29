NAGAPATTINAM/PUDUKKOTTAI: Two groups of fishermen from various hamlets in Nagai and Karaikal districts complained that they were attacked and ill-treated by the Lankan navy when they were fishing off Kodiakarai coast, on Sunday.

According to the fishermen, on September 26 morning, a group of 18 from Keechankuppam ventured into the sea in three boats. On Sunday early morning, a fast craft of Lankan navy appeared and fired warning shots.

They had reportedly surrounded the boats and snatched the fish catch and nets and threw them on sea. The navy personnel had reportedly stripped the fishermen and later went away. The fishermen had reached Nagai shore on Sunday night wearing the gunny bags kept in the boat.

Another group of 114 fishermen from various hamlets in the districts had ventured into the sea on Sep 26 in 19 boats. On Sunday night, the Lankan Navy had surrounded one of the boats and reportedly started attacking seven occupants of a boat owned by one Varatharajan. They returned back to the shore on Monday morning and made similar complaints.

The fishermen said they had informed the Fisheries Department about the incident and were planning to lodge complaints with the police. The spurt of fresh attacks has created panic among the fishermen of these districts.

In Pudukkottai district, Sri Lankan Naval personnel once again alledgedly attacked fishermen from Kottaipattinam on Saturday. However, No one was reportedly injured. Fishermen from Kottaipattinam ventured into sea on Saturday morning for fishing in 245 mechanised boats.

R Murugesan (45), P Shanmugam (48), P Abdullah (42), S Devadoss (50), Michaelraj (38) and Sekar (42) were fishing from two boats owned by Balguru and Balakrishnan. At that time, Lankan Navymen attcked them and rounded up the boats. They damaged the nets and threw them into the sea. They threatened the fishermen and asked to return. The extent of damage has been estimated at Rs 60,000 for each boat, claimed the boat owners. Saturday’s incident is the fourth of its kind this month.

46 Lankan fishermen held: Rameswaram: The Coast Guard has arrested 46 Lankan fisherman and seized six boats off the Nagapattinam coast after they allegedly entered into Indian waters. The fishermen were taken into custody at around midnight on Sunday s they had crossed the IMBL, officials said. They were handed over to Kasimedu police station in Chennai on Monday.