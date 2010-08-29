TIRUCHY: Three persons were killed when two lorries collided head on at Fatima Nagar near here on Saturday.

Sources said, at the time of the incident, a rod-laden lorry was heading towards Madurai and a brick-laden lorry was proceeding towards Tiruchy from the opposite direction, with some workers seated on top. When the two lorries were nearing Melapachakudi in Fatima Nagar, they collided and the brick-laden lorry toppled in the impact.

Muthukrishnan (55) of Tiruvannamalai, driver of the rod-laden lorry and Thanikachalam (25), cleaner, Palanisamy (29) of Manamettupatti, driver of the brick-laden lorry and the workers from Manamettupatti — Chandran (24), Poovalingam (30) and Selvam (29) — sustained severe injuries. Muthukrishnan, Palanisamy and Chandran died on the way to the hospital.