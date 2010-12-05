COIMBATORE: Female domestic helps mostly eke out a living on meagre salaries. There is hardly any recognition for their work and more often than not they are subjected to sexual harassment by the men in the houses where they work.

Now Manushi, set up by the Centre for Women’s Development and Research (CWDR), an NGO working to ameliorate the lot of female domestic helps, has brought such women under a single fold to fight for their rights in an organised manner.

Speaking to Express in connection with the one-day workshop for female domestic workers scheduled to be held here soon, CWDR director K R Renuka pointed out that since most of the women engaged as domestic help hail from BPL families, they are neither treated properly nor are they paid well.

“There are about 18 lakh female domestic help across the State who are solely dependent on this work. Only after a 13-year struggle, we were given trade union status in 2005. Around 9,000 members were subsequently brought under Manushi, an umbrella organisation of female domestic workers. This move succeeded in creating awareness among such women about their rights,” she said.

“At a state-level meeting to discuss about fixation of minimum wages for female domestic workers, we suggested `30 per hour even though there were representations from several quarters for `50 per hour. Till date there is no announcement or any GO in this regard,” she rued.

“The number of female domestic help is increasing day by day. Women from BPL families knock on our doors for work when they lose jobs in industrial units. Manushi plays the dual role of finding jobs for women domestic workers as well as helping those who scout for domestic workers. The portals www.manushisangam.org and www.cwdr.org.in provides information to those who are in need of domestic workers,” she noted.

Sheela of Marialaya who is in-charge of Manushi here informed that they have enrolled 750 members spread across Ganapathy, Sanganur, Siddhapudur, Arul Nagar, Chinna Vedampatty and Saravanampatti. “ID cards have been issued to them and monthly meetings are being organised to sensitise the members on their rights and privileges. CWDR is organising a workshop here on Wednesday to deliberate on some vital issues confronting the women domestic workers besides enrolling members for Manushi. Several resolutions including one on minimum wages for women domestic workers will be introduced,” she added.