Some of the 80-odd labourers who returned from Libya after facing inhuman conditions there, in the city on Monday.

CHENNAI: The 80-odd construction labourers from Tamil Nadu, who returned to India after being subjected to inhuman conditions at two labour camps at Libya, have demanded strong action against the two manpower agencies responsible for ‘selling’ them to a Libyan construction company.

Briefing reporters on their agonising 12-month stay, Rajesh, one of the construction workers, said, “Though the local agents promised us jobs at construction sites in Singapore and assured a decent salary for all, we were sent to Libya instead and even the promised salary was not paid properly.” “We demand strict action against the two manpower agencies, Elaar Blossoms Travels, Ramapuram-Chennai, and Valliams Travels, Keelaiyur-Madurai, who cheated us all by sending us to Libya, despite collecting sums ranging between Rs 1.15 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh per person,” he added.

Another worker, K Elango urged the State government to initiate action against the agencies, failing which, the labourers would take “extreme measures”.

The labourers now plan to meet Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin, the Director General of Police and the Protector of Emigrants and Overseas Manpower Corporation in the coming days, to push for their demands.