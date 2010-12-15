CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Tuesday ordered notice on a public interest writ petition from MDMK leader Vaiko challenging an order issued on November 12 this year by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal, Delhi, which confirmed the notification issued by the Central government on May 14 last declaring the LTTE as a banned organisation.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M Y Eqbal and Justice T S Sivagnanam ordered the notice returnable in three weeks. When the matter came up before the bench, Vaiko, who appeared as party-in-person, submitted that he was the affected person aggrieved over the tribunal’s order.

Additional Solicitor General M Ravindran said that under Section 6 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the petitioner could approach only the Centre seeking recall of the notification.