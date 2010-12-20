COIMBATORE: The legal heirs of an ex-serviceman family are in a fix in getting back the land allotted to their father by the Land Reforms department as it is in the possession of another person.

After an exposé of ‘Land sharks swallow plots allotted to ex-servicemen’ in the issue dated December 10, Jyothi Unni Narayanan, daughter of former Air Force official K Narayanan (deceased), spoke to Express from Chennai on the fate of the land allotted to her father.

Jyothi said her father, while serving as Air Force officer in Coimbatore, was allotted 1.07 acres of vacant land at Kemmarampalayam village in Mettupalayam taluk, along with 25 others. The Assistant Commissioner, Land Reforms, in his letter vide Na Ka No 392/ MR4/G, dated September 16, 1985, had earmarked the plot under ‘surplus lands’ scheme to serving Army, Air Force and Navy personnel. And the lands were handed over to the beneficiaries by the special revenue inspector for disposal of surplus lands on September 2, 1986.

Since the lands were allotted to serving personnel for agricultural purposes, she said her father too was keen to develop the land, but had to shun the proposal as he was shifted to Guwahati. “After my father’s death in 1996, we totally forgot the property in Mettupalayam. However, we tried to locate the land through one of the beneficiaries five years ago,” Jyothi said and added that they were shocked that the land was cancelled and re-allotted to another person.

However, Padma Narayanan, mother of Jyothi Unni Narayanan, was firm to get back the land allotted to her husband while in service.

Raising a valid point, Jyothi asked how come the VAO could cancel the land allotted to her father even without informing the family members of re-allotment. What prompted him to take such a hasty decision. Now, the family, which has the documents of land allottment, has decided to approach State and district-level officials.

Sources said lands allotted to either serving personnel or ex-servicemen could not be cancelled. The family could claim their right by taking up the issue with the appropriate authorities.