THOOTHUKUDI: Church tourism may be an unfamiliar term for us. But it is a promising phenomenon in Tamil Nadu, especially Southern districts where art related to Christianity has a strong presence.

According to tourism department sources, visit to churches and religious heritage sites in the State are on the rise. “Tourism

as a whole is affected due to various reasons such as terrorism and economic slowdown. But the decline is noticed mainly in leisure tourism sector. On the other hand, religious tourism and tourism for research purposes are the least affected,” A Arunachalam, a research scholar in tourism, told Express.

“Church tourism is a familiar concept in many foreign countries and students are even taken on an educational tour to churches of cultural importance,” he said.

Though Thoothukudi district is not known for places for tourist importance, the famous churches like Our Lady of Snows Basilica, Holy Cross Church at Manapad and the St Anthony’s Church at Puliyampatti could very well place be on the church tourism map along with other famous churches in Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Since most of the churches are situated near beaches, it is an added advantage.

Quoting a research paper on English churches published in London, Arunachalam said many people visit churches for exploring its rich history.

The Our Lady of Snows Basilica, Holy Cross Church and St Xavier’s Church at Kottar are more than 400 years old. Interestingly, all these churches were visited by St Francis Xavier in the 16th century and it was said that Holy Cross Church has relic of the true cross brought from Rome on request.

As of now, church tourism exists in an unorganised manner with people thronging them during weekends and Christmas holidays.