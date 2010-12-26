Handloom weavers plan to open gruel centres

RAMANATHAPURAM: The steep hike in the of raw materials for silk industry has affected nearly 10 lakh handloom weavers in the State and they have decided to open gruel centres to feed the weavers, if the government fails to heed their demands.

The Central government had allotted 11 varieties of products to handloom weavers including silk saree production. Meanwhile, the cost of raw material for silk industry has plunged the weavers into distress. One kg of silk yarn was sold for `1,600 in the beginning of the year, but it has nearly trebled to `3,300 now.

Therefore, the weavers are unable to procure the yarn and they seek a 50 per cent subsidy. The government had announced that adequate supply of raw silk had been purchased from China to meet the scarcity in the State. However, the handloom weavers say that the yarn was not available at viable price, from the State Handloom Development Society.

They say that 20 tonne of raw materials were needed to produce 30,000 silk sarees per day. There is a large concentration of handloom weavers of silk sarees in Madurai, Kumbakonam, Emaneswaram and some other places.

Weavers recall that a similar crisis prevailed in 1982 and the price came down after the government permitted import of raw materials. So, the black marketers who hoarded the raw materials were forced to bring out their stocks.

The country needs 29,000 tonne of raw silk for the industry every year. But only 19,000 tonne are produced locally. Around 130 handloom cooperative societies have wound up during the past five years as the industry had become sick. They blame the on-line trade as a main reason for the sudden hike in raw material price. Weavers also say that some officials had given a wrong statistics on raw material production and stocks to their higher officials.

This led to large scale export of raw silk in the recent past. Weavers associations have suggested that the government should promote sericulture in all parts of the country to meet the demand for silk.

Perumal, secretary of the Handloom Weavers Association affiliated to AITUC, told Express that the silk industry was in doldrums due to the steep price hike of raw materials. The government should provide 50 per cent subsidy for raw materials and control on-line trading. If the same situation continues, they would be forced to open gruel centres as the weavers will not be able to keep their home fires burning.