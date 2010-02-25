DHARMAPURI/CHENNAI: AIADMK district secretary T R Anbazhagan has been named as the party candidate for the Pennagaram Assembly by-election, which is to be held on March 27, said party general secretary J Jayalalithaa in a statement issued on Wednesday.

A history graduate, Anbazhagan of Thalapallam village in Pennagaram taluk, was defeated by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president G K Mani in the 1996 elections. Over the years he has held several posts, such as that of the youth wing district deputy secretary, union secretary, union chairman and union councillor.

Anbazha g an was dismissed by Jayalalithaa after the 2004 Kolappakkam interview during which he was allegedly accused of never attending any party meeting or using his office for the betterment of people. As the union chairman of Pennagram it is alleged that he used to give pinpricks to K P Anbazhagan, former minister.

But gradually, he had been inducted as party member and given a chance to contest in district secretary election.

Jayalalithaa also said that party’s parliamentary committee chairman M Thambidurai will lead the election committee.

The DMK had already announced P N P Inbasekaran as its candidate. He is the son of P N Periannan, whose death caused the by-election.

The PMK had named Tamizh Kumaran, son of party president, as the party nominee for the constituency, which has a considerable concentration of the Vanniyar community.

Vijayakanth’s DMDK has fielded K G Kaveri Varman as the party candidate for the Pennagaram bypoll.

Vijayakanth announced this in press release in Chennai.

Kaveri Varman is an advocate by profession and is now working as the Dharmapuri district secretary of the party.