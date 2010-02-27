CHENNAI: A book on the political career of Deputy Chief Minister M K Stalin, published by the Vikatan Group would be released here on March 2.

The book Stalin - In the view of a senior journalist and authored by senior journalist Solai, would be released by K Veeramani, editor of Viduthalai daily at a function to be presided over by Manoj Kumar Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of The New Indian Express Group.

While actor Kamal Haasan, C Balasubramaniya Adithan, MD, Maalai Malar, Tamil eveninger, P Varadarajan, CMD, Kumudam group, and R R Gopalji of Dinamalar Group would offer felicitations, N Ram, Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu, P Srinivasan, MD, Vikatan Group, Professor Sabapathy Mohan, V-C, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Nakkeeran Gopal, editor, Nakkeeran weekly, writer Indumathi and Exnoras’s M B Nirmal would speak on the occasion.