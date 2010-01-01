DHARMAPURI: The final electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu would be released on Janury 27, state Chief Electoral Officer Naresh Gupta said here today.

Speaking to reporters here he said voters could give applications for inclusion, deletion or change of address to the Election Department from January 5 to January 12.

After verifications, the final roll would be released on January 27, he said.

The Election Commission would soon announce the date for Pennagaram assembly bypolls, he said.

He said it was not necessary to consult with political parties for fixing polling dates.