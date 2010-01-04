THOOTHUKUDI: A European Union regulation that catch certificates are mandatory for exports, has bought back the limelight on the Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2009.

According to the regulation, all seafood products can be exported to EU only when they are accompanied by a catch certificate. While there are fears that the Bill is being implemented in parts, the catch certificate is undoubtedly a part and parcel of the Bill.

A section of the proposed Bill that is available with Express states, “The form in which voyage and catch details are to be submitted to the designated authority.” G Anton Gomez, president of the National Union of Fishermen (NUF) said that the recent announcement by MPEDA on the new EU regulation is a backdoor entry of the Bill and added that it is a mockery of the promise made by the Union Minister for Agriculture.

Even though the catch certificate regulation was made by EU, it has created speculations that the Fisheries Bill was drafted to benefit exporters and deep sea fishing vessels, rather than traditional fishermen.

“Even though the Bill was put on hold in the winter session of Parliament, we are afraid that due to the pressure by the export companies, the provisions of the same can be brought in some form or other,” Anton Gomez added.

He demanded that the Bill be given up totally, as it is meant to encourage deep sea fishing vessels looting Indian seas. He also voiced his concern by quoting a study that if deep-sea fishing is allowed at the present rate, there will not be any fish beyond 2045.