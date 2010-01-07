CHENNAI: The CPI has decided to back AIADMK in the upcoming Pennagaram by-election. CPI State Secretary D Pandian made the announcement while speaking to reporters about the party’s executive council and State committee meetings held in the city from January 3 to 5.

Pandian said his party had decided to support the AIADMK, as it felt that the ruling DMK should be opposed and defeated for using money and muscle power and misusing official machinery to w0in elections. Asked about PMK’s decision to contest the bypoll, Pandian said as a political party they had the right to contest the polls.