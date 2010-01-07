NAGERCOIL: Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam (We Tamils movement) will shed its current configuration and turn into a political party on May 17 this year, competing with other parties in Assembly and Parliamentary elections, said film director Seeman on Wednesday.

Speaking to presspersons on the sidelines of the shoot of Mahilchi, Seeman said that the Sri Lankan Army had annihilated 3 lakh innocent Tamils during the ethnic war.

Sri Lankan government had been spreading a false propaganda that all the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had been released from the camps. “Only a few people have been released and others undergoing incarceration are being tortured”, he asserted.

Though several countries across the globe expressed concern and condemned the vicious confinement of Tamils, Indian Government remained silent over the issue. Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam has planned to organise a series of agitations in different parts of the state, condemning the central government’s stand on Mullaiperiyar dam issue, he announced.