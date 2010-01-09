TIRUNELVELI: Eight suspects are being interrogated in connection with the Alwarkurichi Sub Inspector Vetrivel’s murder in Ambur near here on Thursday. A gang murdered Vetrivel in a case of mistaken identity.

The postmortem of the deceased sub inspector was conducted on Friday morning at Tiruneveli Medical College Hospital and the body was cremated with police honours in Mullikulam in Virudhunagar district.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli district Superintendent of Police Asra Garg told reporters that a two-wheeler found near the crime spot helped in identifying the murder as one of mistaken identity.

A registration certificate found in the two-wheeler was in the name of Kandasami of Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district. He is the brother of Sivagami, wife of Kadayam sub-inspector Sivasubramanian whom the gang had allegedly planned to murder.

Special teams have been sent to different areas to nab the culprits. Based on a complaint given by S M Mani, Sub-Inspector, Armed Reserve Police, Madurai district, who had accompanied the ministers’ convoy, a case of murder has been registered.

The convoy of State Ministers M R K Panneerselvam and T P M Mohideen Khan had passed the spot when the gang reportedly murdered Vetrivel.

Meanwhile, sources said that Sivagami’s relatives had threatened to take extreme steps against Sivasubramanian.

According to these sources, the SI had married Sivagami in February 2008. But within nine months of marriage, Sivagami lodged a dowry harassment complaint against the police official.

Talks to unite Sivagami with Sivasubramanian had also failed. As he declined to be united with Sivagami, her relatives allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

However, in a case of mistaken identity, they had allegedly murdered Alwarkurichi Sub Inspector, Vetrivel on Thursday.

Sources added that a senior police officer had also taken steps to unite the couple, as he was said to be close to Sivagami’s family.