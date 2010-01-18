TIRUPUR: The Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has decided to intensify its protest from Tirupur district on January 21 before spreading it to other districts.

The State coordinator of the movement, S Nallasamy, said, “In order to execute the protest successfully, various levels of preparations and plans would be charted out soon.” He demanded that the State government declare toddy as a value-added product and lift the 22-year ban on toddy tapping to enable its export.

“As toddy has more nutrients than rice, it should be promoted by providing government subsidy and should be exported as a value-added product, making use of modern technology,” Nallasamy added.

He also said, “As some of the agro-units are allowed to make various liquors, the State government should allow the farmers to manufacture liquors and valueadded products themselves for the global market.” “According to Mahatma Gandhi, unfermented toddy is a nutritious food and following his quotes, the unfermented and sweet toddy could be added in the noonmeal scheme for the schools,” he further said.

He also criticised the Centre for importing agriculture products which are being cultivated in the country.

“Only agriculture products which cannot be grown domestically should be imported.

Import of domestically available goods should be banned for the welfare of the Indian farmers,” he said.