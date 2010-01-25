SALEM: A 44-year-old deputy tahsildar, Selvaraj, on magisterial training at Sankagiri was found hanging in the room of his house at Dasanaickenpatti, near Salem, on Saturday morning.

Selvaraj’s wife Gomathy, a teacher, who went to serve him coffee found him hanging and shouted for help. The Mallur Police brought down the body and started investigations.

According to police, no note written by the victim was found. However, according to inquiries, Selvaraj was pulled up by the Right to Information Commission for an inquiry recently. The Commission observed that Selvaraj had deliberately withheld information and also misled the petitioner, when the latter sought information under the RTI Act regarding a land takenover by the government.

Although the petition was made to the Mettur tasildhar, the task of delivering information was assigned to Selvaraj. The Right to Information Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the public information officer, Mettur taluk office.

Police are yet to conclude that the incident had anything to do with the death.

According to Gomathy, Selvaraj was depressed but was encouraged by family and relatives.

He had been consulting the public pleader with regard to the RTI Commission’s order, she told the police.