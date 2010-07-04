CHENNAI: A public interest writ petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the State government to provide appropriate percentage of reservation for Vanniyars in the 20 per cent quota granted to the Most Backward Classes.

In his PIL, C N Ramamurthy, president of Vanniyar Federation, West Mambalam, submitted that Vanniyar was a major community in the State. However, they were not given proper representation in education and employment opportunities. They were entitled to certain percentage of exclusive reservation within the reservation, the petitioner claimed.

In this connection he referred to a GO issued in September, 2007, which provided for exclusive reservation within reservation for Arundathiyars, backward class Christians and Muslims. The petitioner sent various representations to the government. But there was no response. Hence, the present public interest writ petition, he said.

Petitioner contended that the claim of reservation within reservation was permissible under Sec. 3 of the TN Backward Class, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts) Act, 1993.