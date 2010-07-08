Correspondent of the Kodaikanal Public School M L Brite being taken to court.

KODAIKANAL: The Kodaikanal judicial magistrate court granted three days police custody for M L Brite, the correspondent of the Kodaikanal Public School, who surrendered at a court in Srivilliputhur last week in the case of molestation of 14-year-old girl student from Bhutan who was staying in his bungalow.

There are about 250 students, both boys and girls, in this school, including some from other States. Brite was the correspondent of the school.

He accommodated some of the girl students in his house. He is alleged to have molested some of the girls.

On June 18, a Class VIII student from Bhutan lodged a complaint through her guardian with the Kodaikanal police station that Brite had sexually harassed her. Brite who went absconding, later surrendered before the Srivilliputhur court and was remanded to custody.

On Tuesday, the principal of the school Sheeba Paul, sister of Brite, was produced before Kodaikanal magistrate Jeyaraj who allowed the police to take her into custody for two days. He also directed the police to produce Brite in court on Wednesday.

In accordance with the order, he was produced before the magistrate.

Police also applied for custody of Brite and the Magistrate allowed the police to take him into their custody for three days and Kodaikanal police took him into custody.

Meanwhile, six of the girl students who were staying in the house of Brite and his cook Rajarathinam were produced before the Nilakkottai on Tuesday, who recorded their statements in camera.

