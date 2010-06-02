PUDUCHERRY: Minister of State for Environment and Forests Jairam Ramesh's consultation with fishermen to strengthen the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 1991, has virtually failed to break the ice. The National Fish Workers Forum (NFF) has expressed strong condemnation to the CRZ notification predraft, released in May, which was said to be compiled after taking into consideration views of fishermen communities spread over nine coastal States and one union territory.

Now fishermen communities from several regions under the aegis of the NFF sent a letter to the minister urging him to change the Act and remove the 25 amendments made since its inception in 1991.

"Though we have expressed our dissension over the proposed changes in the CRZ Act during the public hearing, the predraft includes all the proposals we have objected to," said M Ilango, convener of the NFF and the president of the Joint Action Committee of Puducherry State Fishermen Organization, on Tuesday.

He said though he had sought the demolition of illegal structures constructed post February 19, 1991 CRZ notification, it had not figured in the CRZ notification 2010 predraft. "The original draft should be retained as such illegal constructions pose several problems thereby making fishing difficult. This affects our livelihood. Besides, the new draft does not include our demand that those affected by coastal industries be compensated," he said.

"We have placed a proposal before the minister that the territorial waters be confined to 12 nautical miles. But it was not included in the new draft despite the minister promising to look into it," he said. "We fear that this move of the Centre aims at paving the way for foreign fishing companies," he added.